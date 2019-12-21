KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has received a grant to install 33 electric vehicle charging stations across the area.

The stations are expected to serve 66 public parking spaces in the three cities and four townships of the region.

The funding was awarded from Natural Resources Canada.

“This funding helps support our environment and climate action goals,” said Regional Chair Karen Redman. “It also means all the local municipalities can work together to make it easier to drive an electric vehicle - helping reduce pollution and our contribution to climate change.”

Seven municipalities have partnered with the region by matching funds to help install the stations at their publicly owned facilities.

Intended locations for the charging stations include: community centres, recreation facilities, arenas, municipal administrative buildings, rural libraries, and the Region of Waterloo Airport.

“In Waterloo Region, about half of our greenhouse gas emissions are from transportation,” said Sue Arndt, Plan Manager for ClimateActionWR. “We know that electric vehicles are a big part of the solution for reducing our emissions. This expansion of the public charging network will make it easier for people to be part of the solution by choosing more sustainable options when they buy a car.”

ClimateActionWR is leading the creation of a long-term strategy to reduce local greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent below 2010 levels by the year 2050.