Over $13,000 of drugs seized following arrest
Police have seized over $13,000 of drugs and $1,200 in cash after a recent pair of arrests. (Photo: Guelph Police Service) (Sept. 11, 2019)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 11:16AM EDT
A pair of Guelph residents have been arrested and over $13,000 of drugs have been seized by police.
Officials say police were dispatched to the west end of the city to locate a wanted female on Tuesday.
Officers performed a traffic stop just before 2 p.m. in the area of Inkerman and Alma Streets.
Police report that the female passenger was arrested without incident as officers found three prohibited knives and a large quantity of various controlled substances.
Crystal meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, Percocet, Tylenol 3, cannabis, and over $1,200 were seized.
A 30-year-old woman has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, beach of probation, three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of illicit cannabis, and breach of probation.
The 33-year-old male driver was also arrested and faces similar charges.
Both the man and woman have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.