

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A pair of Guelph residents have been arrested and over $13,000 of drugs have been seized by police.

Officials say police were dispatched to the west end of the city to locate a wanted female on Tuesday.

Officers performed a traffic stop just before 2 p.m. in the area of Inkerman and Alma Streets.

Police report that the female passenger was arrested without incident as officers found three prohibited knives and a large quantity of various controlled substances.

Crystal meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, Percocet, Tylenol 3, cannabis, and over $1,200 were seized.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, beach of probation, three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of illicit cannabis, and breach of probation.

The 33-year-old male driver was also arrested and faces similar charges.

Both the man and woman have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.