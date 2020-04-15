KITCHENER -- The number of facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks continues to climb.

Now, a home for people with disabilities is being added to the list.

Elmira District Community Living helps and houses people with intellectual disabilities.

The organization says that, in one of their homes, 13 clients and eight staff have COVID-19.

Management says one resident started showing symptoms at the beginning of the month.

"Since then, we've had 13 of the 16 residents test positive. We are now 11 days into the outbreak," said executive director Greg Bechard on Tuesday.

Region of Waterloo Public Health confirms that eight staff members also have the virus. Elmira District Community Living says all their symptoms are subsiding, and there haven't been any new cases over the weekend.

"I'm pleased to say that everybody seems to be coming out on the other side of it now," Bechard says.

The association will not confirm which of their locations is impacted.

By Tuesday morning, the region had reported 353 cases of the virus, with 120 resolved.