Grand River Transit has launched its sixth express bus route.

The 205 iXpress route, which travels almost exclusively on Ottawa Street in Kitchener, started service Monday.

The route travels between the Sunrise Centre plaza and the intersection of Ottawa Street and Lackner Boulevard. It has a total of 15 stops, and takes 25 minutes to make the journey from one endpoint to the other.

The 205 runs every 15 minutes during weekday mornings and afternoons, and every 30 minutes at other times.

There will be no charge for riding the 205 iXpress on Fridays until Aug. 31.