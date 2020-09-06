KITCHENER -- An organization in Waterloo Region has adjusted during the pandemic so they can still provide wigs and counselling for those who have lost hair because of an illness.

Hope Spring Cancer Support says they are looking to help these people feel good from the inside out.

“It’s about giving them the confidence to be themselves again and not have to explain what they’re going through,” said Nohelia Million, volunteer and facilitator coordinator.

The organization has been a part of the community for 25 years and rely on donations to buy new or fix up old wigs.

Clients are given a mask with their free wig, along with a scarf, a knit cancer cap for sleeping, and a wig stand.

The team has shifted to a virtual platform from the hands-on process of wig-fitting ever since the pandemic began.

“There is a video on the Hope Spring website that shows people how to put it on, how to wear it, how to wash it,” said Irene Delisi, a volunteer and wig fitting specialist. “All of that information is online.”

Aastha Arora was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer when she was 20 weeks pregnant back in January.

She started losing hair after beginning chemotherapy and wanted to feel some sense of normalcy for a maternity photo shoot.

Arora connected with Hope Spring and had her wig delivered free to her door within days.

“I was so impressed by their service,” she said. “They sent me pictures and then home delivered it, and they even included all the necessary items so I don’t have to go out at all.”

Hope Spring says their mission is to continue to help people feel and look their best through whatever battle they’re fighting.