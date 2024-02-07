Orange e-scooter and e-bike rentals returning to Waterloo Region

The Region of Waterloo is bringing back its popular e-scooter and e-bike rental program.

The shared wheels will be available in the cities of Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge for the second year in a row starting in April.

"We have completed the first year of the pilot [project] here in Waterloo Region, a fairly successful year by all accounts," said Isaac Ransom of Neuron Mobility. "Riders racked up almost 400,000 kilometres of rides here in the region between the three participating municipalities."

In a Tuesday news release, the region says it's hoping to expand riding trails for the e-scooters and e-bikes throughout the three cities.

"I think it's excellent," said Region of Waterloo Councillor Colleen James. "I think it's an option that adds to our residents for how they get around."

The region adds that the community prevented over 12 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and injected roughly $8.2 million into the local economy.