OPP respond to crash involving tractor-trailer near Erin, one person taken to hospital
Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021 3:43PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 19, 2021 5:29PM EDT
OPP file image.
KITCHENER -- Provincial police have responded to a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle near Erin.
Officials tweeted about the crash around 3 p.m.
They said it happened on Trafalger Road north of Wellington Road 124.
Drivers are asked to yield to emergency vehicles responding to the crash.
In an update posted to Twitter around 4:30 p.m., officials said one person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.