OPP release vehicle information for missing Brantford man

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has released a missing Brantford man’s vehicle description as a search enters its second week.

Tayib Yousuf, 21, was last seen on Nov. 23, and was reported missing on Nov. 30.

Officials believe he was in the Huntsville area on Nov. 25, and is known to drive a black four-door 2019 Toyota Camry with Ontario licence plate CVKV299.

He is described as 6-foot-3 with a thin build, brown eyes, long curly black hair and a small moustache.

Police said he is known to wear baggy sweatpants and shirts.

The Muskoka Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Anyone who may have had any contact with Yousuf, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1112.