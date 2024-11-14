OPP Investigating suspicious Wellington County fire

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a suspicious house fire in the Town of Erin.

OPP and members of the Erin Fire Department were called to Player Avenue on Wednesday just after 12:45 a.m. Investigators have determined the fire was suspicious and the Major Crime Unit has been called in.

No one was inside the house at the time and there were no reported injuries.

Police said they are looking for at least three people who left the area in a black SUV. They are asking anyone in the areas of Player Avenue, Tenth Line, Dundas Street East, Daniel Street, Pine Street and May Street to check their surveillance footage for any suspicious activity on Nov. 13 from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Anyone with information in relation to this event is asked to contact an investigator at the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.