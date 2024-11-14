KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • OPP Investigating suspicious Wellington County fire

    An undated stock image of a firefighter in front of fire (Elisa Giaccaglia/Pexels) An undated stock image of a firefighter in front of fire (Elisa Giaccaglia/Pexels)
    Share

    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a suspicious house fire in the Town of Erin.

    OPP and members of the Erin Fire Department were called to Player Avenue on Wednesday just after 12:45 a.m. Investigators have determined the fire was suspicious and the Major Crime Unit has been called in.

    No one was inside the house at the time and there were no reported injuries.

    Police said they are looking for at least three people who left the area in a black SUV. They are asking anyone in the areas of Player Avenue, Tenth Line, Dundas Street East, Daniel Street, Pine Street and May Street to check their surveillance footage for any suspicious activity on Nov. 13 from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

    Anyone with information in relation to this event is asked to contact an investigator at the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Sandy Hook families help The Onion buy Infowars

    The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than US$1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax, the families announced Thursday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News