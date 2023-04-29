OPP charge driver in crash that injured CTV reporter Stephanie Villella

A police cruiser is seen on Brock Road on March 1, 2023. (CTV Kitchener) A police cruiser is seen on Brock Road on March 1, 2023. (CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

As battle for Sudan continues, civilian deaths top 400

Gunfire and heavy artillery fire persisted Saturday in parts of Sudan's capital Khartoum, residents said, despite the extension of a ceasefire between the country's two top generals, whose battle for power has killed hundreds and sent thousands fleeing for their lives.

Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire

A man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbours, killing an eight-year-old and four others inside a house near Houston, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.

Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis

After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver