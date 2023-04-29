OPP charge driver in crash that injured CTV reporter Stephanie Villella

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County have laid a charge in the crash which sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries earlier this year.

On Saturday, OPP released a video on Twitter announcing a 92-year-old driver from Guelph was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm in connection with the March 1 crash in Puslinch Township.

Stephanie was covering a separate earlier crash at the intersection of Brock Road South and Maltby Road near Guelph.

The road was closed and barricaded for the investigation.

OPP report Stephanie was standing at the northern point of the scene when a southbound vehicle struck her.

She was sent to a trauma centre for treatment.

The driver of the sedan remained at the scene.

Stephanie is recovering from her injuries. CTV News continues to respect her family’s wishes for privacy at this time, sharing updates only with her family’s consent.

In the video released on Saturday, OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham stressed the importance of following road closure signage, with the signage erected with people’s safety in mind.

#wellingtonopp charge 92y driver for careless driving - cause bodily harm in March 1 @TwpPuslinchON collision. ^JC @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/V5wiF2sGOE — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 29, 2023

Editor's note: The thoughts of our CTV News Kitchener team continue to be with Stephanie and her family, and we wish her a full and speedy recovery.