OPP announces funeral procession for officer slain near Hagersville, Ont.
A procession to escort Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala will be held on Friday.
On Tuesday, Pierzchala, 28, was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., while responding to a call about a vehicle in a ditch shortly after 2:30 p.m.
The procession will depart from the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto at 9:00 a.m. and travel northbound on Highway 400 to Barrie.
“Members of the public are invited [to] join first responders in showing their respects from one of the many overpasses along the highway. Please do not stop on the highway to exit your vehicle as this poses a serious safety concern,” OPP said in a news release.
A police funeral will be held in Barrie on Jan. 4. Details will be announced once they have been finalized, according to OPP.
At a Wednesday evening press conference, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said he could not say what the possible motive behind the shooting could be.
Two people, Randall McKenzie, a member of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation located near Brantford and Brandi Stewart-Sperry from Hamilton were charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.
Carrique said Pierzchala was "essentially ambushed and had absolutely no chance of being able to defend himself."
The rookie officer had been patrolling independently since April of this year, earning himself a highly regarded and respected reputation from his peers, Carrique said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Vivienne Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday at 81.
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
Canadian Army eyeing new weapons in response to lessons learned from Ukraine war
The war in Ukraine has identified critical gaps in the Canadian Army's ability to fight and survive on the battlefield, leading to an unanticipated rush to buy new military equipment.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
Ont. family stuck in Cancun says Sunwing rep told them 'I'll make sure people stay here forever'
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico 'forever.'
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
Pele, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
BREAKING | Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
Suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case plead not guilty
Two of the three suspects facing federal charges in a case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a new charge of wire fraud as part of a transcontinental murder-for-hire case.
London
-
New Canadians give ski resorts a boost
Boler Mountain in London has opened all ski and snowboard trails for the first time this season.
-
Teens charged after attempted carjacking
Three youths have been charged following an attempted armed carjacking earlier this month. round 3 a.m. on Friday, police say a man was walking away from his car in the 500 block of Mornington Ave near Mornington Park when three men he didn’t know approached him.
-
London, Ont. man facing multiple charges following traffic stop
A 25-year-old man from London is facing more than a half-dozen charges after a traffic stop late last week revealed he allegedly stole a vehicle and was driving intoxicated, Middlesex County OPP said.
Windsor
-
Feds to cover nearly $7-million of bridge blockade costs
The Government of Canada has pledged to help the City of Windsor pay for the costs of addressing the illegal blockade at the Ambassador Bridge earlier this year.
-
Hit and run in Leamington
A 72-year-old woman is recovering from minor physical injuries after being struck by a vehicle that didn’t remain at the scene, according to police.
-
'Suspicious' house fire in Windsor
Windsor fire crews were called out just after midnight for a blaze in the 300 block of Grove Avenue.
Barrie
-
Procession for slain OPP officer to end in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed a procession to escort Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala will take place on Friday December 30th, 2022.
-
High school sports hero shot in the line of duty
After just one year on the force, Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala died as a result of a fatal gunshot wound.
-
Barrie's New Year's schedule
Barrie residents get a glimpse of the city services available for the New Year's celebrations.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
'He made my Christmas': International student hoping find and thank the man who paid for her Christmas groceries
Johana Franco, an international student from Colombia, and her friend Catherine Cook definitely believe in the spirit of Christmas and the kindness people show around the holidays.
Ottawa
-
Stay home if you're sick New Year's Eve, Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to cancel their New Year's Eve plans and stay home if they're sick this weekend, as respiratory viruses continue to circulate in the community.
-
California hockey team borrows gear for Bell Capital Cup after luggage lost
The Orange County Hockey Club arrived in Ottawa at the start of the week in advance of the minor hockey tournament, but the players' equipment and luggage didn't arrive on the flight.
-
Pele, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
-
One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
-
'The feeling is joy': Ontario family welcomes 2 sets of twins in the same year
Reva Nicholson welcomed her second set of twins in November. The 26-year-old mother has given birth to two sets of twins in just one year.
Montreal
-
HIV tests used at Montreal hospitals recalled after suspect results noticed
A recall has been issued for an HIV test used in three Montreal-area hospitals, CTV News has learned, after the MUHC identified 9,000 patients who may have received false-negative results.
-
About 11,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power one week after winter storm
Hydro-Quebec says more than 10,700 customers are still without power a week after a major winter storm knocked out transmission lines across the province.
-
From war in a wheelchair to walking and wishing a Happy New Year
Yaroslav Vakhitov, 15, fled Ukraine using a wheelchair while recovering from surgery. Thanks to the support of his host family and the Shriners Hospital in Montreal, he is now walking again and ready to ring in the New Year.
Atlantic
-
Trucks, buses must have electronic logging devices to track driving hours by Jan. 1
Ottawa is requiring federally regulated commercial trucks and buses across the country to be equipped by Jan. 1 with devices to track driving hours.
-
NHL's Sidney Crosby, astronaut David Saint-Jacques among 99 named to Order of Canada
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced new appointments to the Order of Canada, including hockey star Sidney Crosby, famed Hollywood impressionist Rich Little and esteemed Quebec actor Michel Cote.
-
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
Winnipeg
-
'We need to start healing': Family issues plea for information eight years following fatal crash
The family of a hit-and-run victim, along with Winnipeg Police, are renewing their call for information from the public to help solve the case eight years later.
-
'Time to retire': Used bookstore in Winnipeg is closing its doors
A popular used book store in Winnipeg is entering its final chapter.
-
Sunwing still working to bring stranded passengers home from Mexico
Sunwing Vacations Inc. says it is sending out dozens of recovery flights this week to bring home passengers stranded in Mexico after winter storms disrupted its operations.
Calgary
-
Ian Tyson, Canadian folk and country legend, dead at 89
Family of the long-lauded singer-songwriter confirmed he died at home, at his ranch in southern Alberta, on Thursday.
-
Woman killed while walking on railway tracks in Banff, Alta.
Banff RCMP and the Canadian Pacific Police say a woman has died after she was struck by a train while walking on tracks near the community on Thursday.
-
Calgary's mouse armourer goes viral, grabs 12M views on National Geographic's Instagram page
A Calgary artist known for his cat and mouse armour has gone viral.
Edmonton
-
EPS chief takes aim at police critics, says relationship with city hall is strained
Edmonton's police chief is well aware of complaints about violence on the city's streets and transit system. Dale McFee said it's also "been a tough year" for him and his officers, as he tries to maintain public support, funding from city council and morale within Edmonton Police Service.
-
Road closed near Alberta Hospital because of crash
A section of 18 Street near Alberta Hospital area is closed because of a crash.
-
Edmonton professor named to Order of Canada for his work fighting health misinformation
Edmonton professor and author Timothy Caulfield is among the newest members of the Order of Canada.
Vancouver
-
No injuries as CP freight train crashes into truck near Kamloops, B.C.
A Canadian Pacific freight train has collided with a CP truck that was travelling along tracks east of Kamloops, B.C.
-
Final man of 7 charged in drug trafficking investigation arrested: CFSEU-BC
A wanted man who was among seven people charged earlier this month in connection with a drug trafficking investigation has been arrested, B.C.’s anti-gang unit announced Thursday.
-
Pedestrian killed in Boxing Day collision may not have been using crosswalk: Ridge Meadows RCMP
Investigators believe a pedestrian who died in Maple Ridge on Boxing Day wasn’t using a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle.