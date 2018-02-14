Featured
OpenText buys file-sharing service Hightail
The OpenText headquarters are seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Friday, April 25, 2014. (Marc Venema / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 2:31PM EST
A file-sharing service with 5.5 million users around the world has been bought by Waterloo’s OpenText.
OpenText announced Wednesday that it has purchased Hightail, which was formerly known as YouSendIt.
In a press release, OpenText CEO Mark J. Barrenechea said that the company plans to integrate Hightail’s services into OpenText’s existing offerings.
"The acquisition of Hightail underscores our commitment to delivering differentiated content solutions in the cloud that enable marketers and creative professionals to share, produce, and securely collaborate on digital content,” he said.
The purchase price has not been disclosed.