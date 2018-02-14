

CTV Kitchener





A file-sharing service with 5.5 million users around the world has been bought by Waterloo’s OpenText.

OpenText announced Wednesday that it has purchased Hightail, which was formerly known as YouSendIt.

In a press release, OpenText CEO Mark J. Barrenechea said that the company plans to integrate Hightail’s services into OpenText’s existing offerings.

"The acquisition of Hightail underscores our commitment to delivering differentiated content solutions in the cloud that enable marketers and creative professionals to share, produce, and securely collaborate on digital content,” he said.

The purchase price has not been disclosed.