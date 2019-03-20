

CTV Kitchener





An open house was held in Preston for the second phase of the LRT on Wednesday.

The event gave residents a chance to see plans for the route, especially the controversial section of the Shantz Hill area.

Changes to the proposed route showcased an elevated portion at the bottom of the hill.

“Cars will be able to go underneath it,” explains Paula Sawicki with the Region of Waterloo. “It will come down over the Speed River and it will land on the banks of the Speed River, and then come up basically on a diagonal right to King and Eagle.”

Most of the rest of the route has been approved since before last June.

The project team will review all public feedback. Comments and an online survey will be open until April 3. Any new information will be presented to the Waterloo Planning and Works Committee.