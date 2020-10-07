KITCHENER -- A trio from a small Ontario village grew one of the heaviest pumpkins in Canadian history this season.

The fruit that Phil and Jane Hunt and Chris Lyons grew weighed in at a whopping 1,939.5 lbs at this year's Pumpkinfest in Port Elgin, Ont.

That set a record for the Port Elgin competition, and drew close to the Canadian record of 1,959 lbs.

"After an unusual year we had a different kind of weigh off," Lyons is quoted in a news release. Growers wore masks to their weigh-in and kept their distance from one another and host Dave Middleton.

"But we really appreciate that Pumpkinfest went forward with the weigh off portion of their festival, and hope the street festival and public can return next year."

The trio from Cameron, Ont., brought home a cash prize of $3,000 for the largest pumpkin.

Runner-up John Mataea, from Breslau, Ont., weighed in his personal-best pumpkin at 1,897 lbs.

The festival also had a squash weigh in at 1,288 lbs, a watermelon over 124 lbs, a field pumpkin weighing in at 114.5 lbs and a cabbage that weighed over 46 lbs.

In a grow-off, the leaderboard shows that someone entered in with a sunflower that stood more than 20 feet.