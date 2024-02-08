Ontario Green Party makes pitch for middle housing bill at stop in Kitchener
The Ontario Green Party is looking to make a dent in the housing crisis.
Leader Mike Schreiner joined MPPAislinn Clancy in Kitchener Wednesday for the final stop on the "Legalize It" pro-housing tour.
"We would love to have a kid or adopt a kid, but we just have a one bedroom and we need a bigger space," said Shiva Subramanian, current renters in attendance at the talk. "We would not be able to afford a bigger space or buy space because of how crazy the market is."
The Greens are looking to pitch their idea to increase housing density as part of a new bill.
"It's about legalizing fourplexes, four storey buildings, six to 11 storey buildings along major transportation corridors so we can quickly increase housing supply," said Schreiner.
Bill 156 – 'Building Homes You Can Afford in the Communities You Love Act' – will make a dent in the housing crisis by updating the planning laws, according to the Green Party.
"70 per cent of Ontario is locked into zoning," said Clancy. "That means you can only build a single family home."
Clancy adds that she will take the feedback from the town hall and put it into a private members bill she will present in March.
"I've long encountered folks who were facing the housing crisis, people who were getting evicted, people who had to spend so much of their income on housing, they couldn't afford to feed their kids," said Clancy. "It's only gotten worse."
The middle housing bill's ballot date is set for Feb. 28 at Queen's Park.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Nanos projections shows Liberals at risk of big losses in Vancouver, Toronto areas
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Iceland volcano erupts for third time since December, sending jets of lava into the sky
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the third time since December on Thursday, sending jets of lava into the sky and triggering the evacuation of the Blue Lagoon spa, one of the island nation's biggest tourist attractions.
U.S. medical examiner rules death of baby decapitated during delivery was a homicide
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
U.S. Supreme Court hears landmark election case seeking to kick Trump off ballot over Capitol attack
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday will hear former president Donald Trump's appeal to remain on the 2024 ballot, the justices' most consequential election case since Bush v. Gore in 2000.
NEW Majority of Canadians think relations between Canada and U.S. will worsen if Trump is elected president: survey
Three in four Canadians believe Canada-U.S. relations will worsen if Donald Trump is elected to replace Joe Biden as president in the next U.S. election, a new poll from Nanos Research shows.
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
A Russian politician calling for peace in Ukraine is rejected as a presidential candidate
Russia’s main election authority on Thursday refused to allow a politician opposing Moscow’s military action in Ukraine on the ballot for the upcoming presidential election.
Belleville, Ont., set to declare state of emergency due to spike in drug overdoses
A spike in drug overdoses this week is prompting the city of Belleville, Ont., to declare a state of emergency.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Several homeless encampments cleared out to prepare for BRT construction
City crews spent Wednesday clearing out several encampments along the Thames River, displacing several people who have been living near Watson Park.
-
London man sentenced to 7 years for the death of his infant child
Dominique Easton was emotional after her former partner was sentenced in the death of her infant child.
-
Ferreira pitching budget compromise to grow London Transit service
On Wednesday, a group of local agencies called on council to support a business case in the 2024-2027 municipal budget to improve the frequency and reliability of city bus service.
Windsor
-
Canadian truck driver charged after K9 finds $8.7M in suspected cocaine at Windsor-Detroit border
A Canadian truck driver has been charged after a border canine found $8.7M in suspected cocaine at a Windsor-Detroit border crossing.
-
'Every single day I think of Mariia': Sentencing hearing for Tecumseh, Ont. trucker convicted in crash that killed 4-year-old girl
A London, Ont. courtroom heard an emotional victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for a trucker convicted in the crash that killed a young child more than three years ago.
-
Weapons and drugs seized, two people arrested
Windsor police have arrested of two people and seized a handgun, two Tasers, and $3,995 of illegal drugs after an investigation.
Barrie
-
1 week in Grey-Bruce: 6 overdoses
Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) is issuing an alert to people who use substances after receiving reports of six suspected opioid-related overdoses.
-
Police chief to make 'significant announcement' in ongoing probe into Barrie woman's disappearance
Barrie police say Chief Rich Johnston will make a "significant announcement" on Thursday concerning the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Autumn Shaganash, who was reported missing in June.
-
Bus window shatters as elementary students board spurring police investigation
Provincial police are investigating after a school bus window shattered as students in Coldwater boarded to head home for the day.
Northern Ontario
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
Following devastating Sudbury fire, rural property owners urged to check on fire access
A recent fire in Greater Sudbury has brought to light some vital considerations for rural property owners.
-
Sudbury Ultimate Dream Home winner hails from South Porcupine
Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Sudbury made the draw for 2024 Dream Home at the new home in Minnow Lake on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Kanata homeowners move-in dates delayed for over a month
Anila Rajbhandari's brand new house is paid for, but her family of four has been living in an Airbnb for over a month because the closing date for their home as been delayed – again.
-
52 jobs lost as manufacturing facility set to close in Carleton Place
It's another blow to the manufacturing sector in the Ottawa Valley, as Rose Integration is set to shut down.
-
Hundreds of families live in hotels and motels waiting for permanent housing in Ottawa
The City of Ottawa says there are about 300 families or 1,039 people staying in hotels, motels, and post-secondary residences waiting for permanent housing because emergency shelters are over-capacity.
Toronto
-
'Freezing fog' observed in Toronto, drivers warned to use caution
Drivers are being advised to use caution on the roads this morning as dense, patchy fog blankets some parts of the GTA.
-
Three people dead after single-vehicle crash in Brampton
Three people are dead following a violent single-vehicle collision in Brampton overnight.
-
Ontario family's SUV randomly deploys airbags
An Ontario family was surprised after their SUV randomly deployed its airbags after they shut the car door.
Montreal
-
One year later: Parents, first responders on coping with trauma after deadly Laval daycare bus crash
Steps from a daycare in Laval, Que., a memorial for four-year-old Jacob Gauthier remains one year after he was tragically killed when a city bus plowed into the building's front entrance.
-
Three suspicious fires in Montreal, days after multiple cases of arson
Montreal police are investigating three more suspicious fires just two days after being called to four cases of arson on the island.
-
Ceremony to mark first anniversary of fatal Quebec daycare bus crash
Balloons are to be released in a ceremony marking one year since a bus smashed through the front of a Montreal-area daycare, killing two young children and injuring six more.
Atlantic
-
Halifax will 'find appropriate housing' for people living in closing encampments: mayor
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
-
Pictou County, N.S., council mulls local state of emergency
Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says council will meet Wednesday night and discuss if they should call a local state of emergency, as some residents are still trapped at home from the heavy snowstorm that blanketed the Nova Scotia municipality.
Winnipeg
-
'Culture of silence': New class action alleges sexual abuse at Manitoba youth facility
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges acts of sexual, mental and sexual abuse against Manitoba youth by an organization tasked with helping them.
-
Libraries, transit prioritized in proposed Winnipeg budget, pool closures, rate hikes coming
The budget features more services being made available for Winnipeggers, however, there are some price hikes to make these services possible.
-
Encroaching Colorado Low triggers snowfall warnings in parts of Manitoba
A large swath of the province is under a snowfall warning thanks to an encroaching Colorado Low.
Calgary
-
Calgary's Grand Theatre may be playing out its final days
The Grand Theatre celebrated its 112th birthday just two days ago but today, its executive director says its days are numbered after a tentative deal with its landlord fell through.
-
Suspect sought after attempted copper wire theft results in downtown power outage
For nearly six hours, some Calgarians downtown were in the dark on Tuesday night.
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are planning to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
Edmonton
-
Efforts to extinguish 2023 wildfires continue, even as preparation is done for 2024
Preparation is underway in communities across Alberta to prevent the kind of devastation last year's wildfire season did, with all signs pointing to the coming season being just as disastrous.
-
Last call for Chicken for Lunch, as eatery edges closer to closure
After nearly three delicious decades, a popular downtown eatery will be saying goodbye to its long lines and long-time customers.
-
Edmonton takes another step to rename central neighbourhood Wîhkwêntôwin, remove Oliver moniker
It's almost official: Wîhkwêntôwin is the new name for Edmonton's most densely populated neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
B.C. MLA Mike De Jong giving 'serious consideration' to running federally
After three decades in provincial politics, BC United’s Mike de Jong says he's giving “serious consideration” to an offer to run for Pierre Poilievre's federal Conservatives.
-
B.C. lawyer who misappropriated $8M to fuel gambling addiction agrees to 7-year ban
A B.C. lawyer who withdrew more than $8 million in client funds from his firm's account over two years to feed his gambling addiction has admitted his misconduct and agreed to a seven-year ban from practising law.
-
Pathologist testifies murdered Kits park caretaker had 59 injuries to head, neck and torso
At the trial for the man accused of murdering Justis Daniel, a well-know and beloved caretaker who lived in a cottage in Kitsilano’s Tatlow Park, a forensic pathologist spent Wednesday detailing dozens of significant injuries to the victim’s upper-body and head.