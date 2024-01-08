Ontario getting its first snow storm of the season

Environment Canada warns a “major winter storm” will move across the province Tuesday.

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for almost all of southern Ontario, from Windsor to Tobermory to Kingston, including all of Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Further north, a winter storm warning is in place for Huntsville, Ottawa and Sudbury. Those areas could see between 25 and 40 centimetres of snow throughout the day.

The agency says Waterloo Region could only get 5 to 10 centimetres of the white stuff Tuesday, while Wellington County could get between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow.

It’s expected to begin in the morning and continue until the evening.

Winter storm alert for southern Ontario. (Source: Environment Canada)

Environment Canada says the snow could be heavy at times and, later in the day, turn to rain.

They’re warning drivers to expect hazardous conditions on the roads and plan accordingly, while pedestrians are urged to take precautions when they venture out on sidewalks.

Wellington County could see freezing rain as the temperature rises above zero degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

WATER SAFETY

The Grand River Conservation Authority the mix of snow and rain could result in higher river flows throughout the watershed.

While no significant flooding is expected, there is an increased risk in low-lying areas.

The GRCA says reservoirs will be used to reduce downstream flooding.

Residents are asked to be cautious around local waterways as the banks along rivers and creeks could be very slippery. Adults are also encouraged to keep kids and pets away from the water.