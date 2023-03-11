One person dead after crash in Woolwich Township

Waterloo regional police said a 22-year-old woman has died after an early morning collision in Woolwich Township on Saturday.

Around 9 a.m., police said officers responded to the area of Bridge Street East and Ebycrest Road for a report of a single motor vehicle collision.

“Through the initial investigation, it was determined that a Mini Cooper was travelling west on Bridge Street East when it left the roadway and struck a snowbank and a hydro wire before coming to a stop in a wooded area,” police said in a news release.

The driver, a 22-year-old female from Mississauga, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Bridge Street East was closed for several hours for the investigation and repair work by hydro crews.