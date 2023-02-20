One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Cambridge

A multi-vehicle collision in Cambridge has closed a portion of Can-Amera Parkway.

Air Ornge Amublance confirmed one person was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.

"Ornge received a request just before 2 p.m. this afternoon to respond to a two vehicle collision," an email from Air Ornge Amublance said. "Our London based air ambulance helicopter arrive on the scene approximately 2:20 pm. Our crew transported a female patient to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries."

Ornge Air Ambulance on scene at a crash in Cambridge on Feb. 20. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

On Monday, Waterloo regional police tweeted the roadway is closed between Baintree Way and Franklin Boulevard.

Police said Bishop Street North is closed at Werlich Drive, and Burnett Ave is closed at Country Club Drive.

A spokesperson for Waterloo regional police said officers are currently investigating a two-vehicle collision involving serious injuries.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Cambridge resident Liz Pierce said her home backs onto Can-Amera Parkway, and she heard the collision.

“It looked pretty bad they were trying to get the drivers out of the car. My husband witnessed it from the window, saying that they were using the jaws of life to get the people out of the one vehicle,” Pierce said.

She added: “Shortly after that, you could hear the air ambulance coming and actually landing behind the house.”

Debris was scattered across the roadway.

Police said officers would be flying a drone in the area to assist with an ongoing investigation.

Grand River Transit said at 3 p.m. an emergency detour on Route 75 was being implemented.

As of 5 p.m., there was no word when the road would be reopen.