It’s hard to get any information about what Thalmic Labs is working on, but it’s not hard to figure out where they’re doing it.

The company, which first attracted international attention with its Myo armband, has expanded its operation into a former furniture store at Charles and Gaukel streets in downtown Kitchener.

Co-founder Aaron Grant said the company specifically sought out a location in downtown Kitchener to complement its current office on Charles, instead of moving to a suburban office park.

“Being in a building that’s this old, with this type of character, makes it one more awesome thing about coming to work here,” he said Thursday.

Grant says Thalmic has recently surpassed the 350-employee mark, and still has nearly 50 open positions – mainly in engineering and advanced research and development.

“Pretty much every team is hiring and expanding right now,” he said Thursday.

Thalmic’s latest project has been a closely guarded secret for years. Grant says work on the “exciting new consumer wearable technology” is progressing and the company expects to make some specifics public “in the coming months.”

“We’ve been working on this for many years now, so (we’re) super excited to get it out the door,” he said.

In 2016, Thalmic received the largest round of venture capital funding any local tech company had seen in a decade. Industry giants Amazon and Intel were among the investors.