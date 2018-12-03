

CTV Kitchener





One person was airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out just outside of Erin, Sunday evening.

People in that area told Guelph Eramosa Fire officials that they heard what sounded like an explosion around 5 p.m.

The deputy fire chief said when they arrived on scene at Crewson Court, the shop was engulfed in flames.

One person was rushed to hospital in Georgetown and was later flown to Sunnybrook Hospital Toronto by Ornge Air Ambulance.

Guelph Eramosa Fire said they believe at least one person was inside the shop when the fire started and that others could have been injured.

Halton Hills and Hillsburgh fire also responded to the scene. Fire officials left around 8 p.m. and OPP remained overnight.

A home on the property was minimally damaged. Damage to the shop is estimated at $150,000.

It is not yet known what caused the fire, but officials do not believe it was suspicious. The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.