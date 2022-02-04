Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Waterloo Region wastewater

Health officials in Waterloo Region say the Omicron subvariant BA.2 has been detected in the area's wastewater.

Cases of the subvariant were first detected in Ontario last week. It's a descendant of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the BA.2 subvariant may be more transmissible than the BA.1, which has largely fuelled the latest COVID-19 wave in Ontario.

"This was not unexpected, but underlies the importance of continuing to increase our community immunity through vaccination," Dr. Wang said at the region's weekly COVID-19 update on Friday.

The region continues to rely on information from wastewater trends, positivity rates of PCR tests for eligible groups, and outbreak trends in high-risk settings, Dr. Wang said. Those indicators show that COVID-19 trends are declining in Waterloo Region and across Ontario.

"We do not expect a rapid fall, and may even experience some increases in the short term," she said.

Dr. Wang added that provincial officials expect cases to increase after the province started gradually reopening earlier this week. She urged residents to use caution when returning to activities, while also continuing to follow all public health measures.

The wastewater signal at testing stations in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge remains relatively high, Dr. Wang said.

"The rapid decline in the COVID-19 signal in the last two weeks may be starting to slow," she said.

However, she reminded residents that daily and short-term variation should be "interpreted with caution," adding that long-term trends are a better indication of spread.

BA.1 continues to be the primary subvariant detected in the region's wastewater, Dr. Wang said.

42 DEATHS REPORTED IN JANUARY

Forty-two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Waterloo Region between Jan. 1 and 31.

Dr. Wang said the ages ranged from people in their 50s to people over the age of 100. The median age was 88. People 80 and older accounted for 71 per cent of deaths last month.

Seventy-three per cent of deaths were in people who had received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Of the 42 deaths, 57 per cent listed COVID-19 as the underlying cause, while 43 per cent listed death as a contributing, but not primary, cause.

"The number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths would be much higher if we did not have high vaccination rates overall," Dr. Wang said.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Around 9,600 Waterloo Region residents still need to get a first dose in order for the area to reach its goal of a 90 per cent vaccination rate in the eligible population aged five and older.

Vickie Murray, the region's vaccine lead, said Friday that 54.21 per cent of children between the ages of five and 11 have one vaccine dose, and they continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. Around 7,200 children need a first dose to reach 70 per cent vaccination for that age group.

The region has administered nearly 280,000 third doses so far, with around 64 per cent of eligible residents now boosted.

"We know that the vaccine saves lives and keeps people out of hospital with serious COVID illness," Murray said. "Reaching these vaccine goals in our community will help us protect ourselves and each other as we move gradually and cautiously through the provincial reopening plans."

The region's vaccine teams are working closely with school boards to offer more school-based clinics. Some clinics were cancelled Thursday due to snow, and will be rescheduled for next week.

Murray added that more clinics are coming to smaller townships this month. The vaccine bus was paused due to the cold weather and snow, but should be back on the road in March.

ENFORCEMENT UPDATE

Regional Chair Karen Redman reported eight enforcement actions in Friday's update

She said City of Waterloo bylaw officers issued two tickets for gatherings in private residences.

Special constables at Wilfrid Laurier University also handed out six tickets for gathering on school property.

All tickets carry a fine of $880.