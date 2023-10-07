OHL roundup: Oktoberfest celebrations, wins, and losses across the league
Kitchener Rangers celebrate Oktoberfest with a special puck drop
The Oktoberfest spirit was in full swing at The Aud Friday evening as the Kitchener Rangers took to the ice against the Owen Sound Attack, complete with special guests for the ceremonial puck drop.
K-W Oktoberfest's iconic mascot Onkel Hans was present, much to the delight of fans.
Representatives from K-W Oktoberfest also made an appearance, filling the arena with Oktoberfest activities, games, and prizes for those in attendance.
Though the festive mood packed the stands, it was all business for the Rangers, who were hoping to extend their three-game winning streak.
Ultimately, they fell to Owen Sound with a final score of 5-2.
The Rangers will look to bounce back when they head to Saginaw on Saturday.
Storm’s torrential victory
The Guelph Storm blazed through the Erie Otters with a stunning 7-0 win.
Jake Karabela scored a pivotal goal, contributing to the Storm's three-goal lead in the second period.
The Storm will be back on the ice Saturday, taking on the London Knights.
Bulldogs gearing up for home opener
The Brantford Bulldogs are set to make a splash with their first home opener at the Brantford Civic Centre.
The Bulldogs will face off against the Oshawa Generals with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.
Prior to the game, the team will be hosting a home opener pre-game party outside the recently renovated arena. Fans are invited to stop by between 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. to get in on the celebration.
The game will also be shown on a large screen at Harmony Square.
To help people get to the game, the city of Brantford is offering a free shuttle service. The shuttles will run from the downtown transit terminal on Darling Street to the Civic Centre. Service starts at 5:30 p.m. on game days and continues for 1.5 hours after the end of the game.
In a release the city says the shuttle will be free for anyone who used Brantford Transit to get to the downtown terminal and then shows their ticket to the driver. Regular fare costs will apply to anyone starting their trip from the terminal.
