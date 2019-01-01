Featured
Officer loses gun magazine loaded with bullets
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 5:07PM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police officer has lost a loaded gun magazine in Kitchener.
Police say it happened when the officer was patrolling on Frederick Street on Monday.
They say the gun magazine contacted 15 bullets.
Police say they conducted an extensive search of the area but have not been able to located the lost ammunition.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.