No one hurt after car crashes through Cambridge apartment building

No injuries have been reported after a Cambridge crash that left a car sticking out of an apartment building.

The crash, which happened on Christopher Drive near Champlain Boulevard around 8 p.m. Monday, has displaced several people.

As of noon on Tuesday, crews were working to ensure the stability of the building before they can pull the car out.

Police say a youth was driving the vehicle on private property and hit the building after they lost control.

The car ended up partially inside the building, resting on an angle through a lower floor window.

Police say several residents have been displaced while crews assess the integrity of the building.

Police say they do not expect to lay charges.

"So far the analysis has been that there was no Highway Traffic Act or Criminal Code violations or reasonable grounds to lay charges… it is a collision that is likely handled through insurance for both the vehicle and the building," WRPS Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths said.

It’s not clear when residents will be able to return to the building.