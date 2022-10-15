No injuries reported after Saturday morning gunshots in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police said they are investigating an early morning shooting in Kitchener that’s believed to be targeted.

On Saturday, around 5:10 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Hidden Creek Drive and Westforest Trail.

Police said they confirmed a firearm had been discharged outside, in front of a residence.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident, according to police.

On Saturday morning, police said detectives will be conducting a canvas of the area, which will result in an increased police presence in the area throughout the day.