No injuries after car smashes into window of Guelph store
Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 5:34PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 2, 2020 6:15PM EDT
KITCHENER -- No one was injured after a car crashed through the front window of a Guelph business on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at a shopping plaza at Clare Road and Gordon Street.
Police at the scene said the driver, a woman in her 60s, hit the gas instead of the brake and the car went through the store window.
