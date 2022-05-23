No human remains found in Hanover fire wreckage, OFM investigation complete: police

Ontario's Fire Marshal has completed its investigation of the two buildings destroyed by fire in Hanover, Ont., according to Hanover Chief of Police Christopher Knoll.

The fire ripped through the former Forum Hotel Rooming House located at 315 10th Street. Fabulous Fashions Consignment Boutique was also destroyed.

In a tweet posted Monday, Knoll said "the search of the occupied areas of the fire-gutted buildings has found no human remains."

.. the roadway and sidewalks of any debris before they are reopened. It is anticipated the Downtown Core will be reopened to traffic & pedestrians in the morning to resume regular business hours. Thank-you for your patience and stay tuned. — Christopher Knoll (@ChiefKnoll) May 23, 2022

The fire impacted 70 residents and the buildings were demolished due to a concern the structure could collapse.

According to police, 10th Street was closed between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue as crews began demolition of the two buildings on Friday. Knoll said "these buildings have been demolished for public safety reasons and work is underway to clean up the roadway and sidewalks of any debris."

Knoll added the closed streets will reopen to traffic and pedestrians by Tuesday morning to resume regular business hours.

Hanover Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office have yet to confirm a cause of the fire.