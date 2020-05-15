KITCHENER -- CTV Kitchener's own weather specialist Shannon Bradbury was featured on Room Rater late last week, and the results were impressive.

Twitter user ratemyskyperoom has been making the most of a world where people are working from home, taking the opportunity to review people's home office setups as they appear on television.

Thousands of people have been rated since COVID-19 restrictions closed offices around the world. Each rating gets a score out of 10, with points for décor, natural lighting and general interest.

"Cute. Nice theme. It may not be a fancy bookcase but at least it’s not color coded," Shannon's review reads.

"8/10."

She joins the ranks of Pierce Brosnan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Barenaked Ladies' Ed Robertson and Hugh Laurie, all of whom have been rated since Shannon got her ranking.

It's worth noting that, despite the star-studded competition, the only name mentioned above that rated higher than Shannon's eight out of 10 was Laurie, who scored nine points.

"It’s pretty neat to be featured along with so many other broadcasters and even actors/actresses and musicians," she says.

"Although I hope everyone is nice to each other when room rating, it’s a fun way to connect, as working from home is something a lot of us have in common right now. And yes, the plants in my office are real!"

The Twitter account has garnered over 178,000 followers, with TV personalities who score low striving for better scores by following advice the account offers.