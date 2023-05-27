New trees coming to the banks of the Grand River

Some local businesses are getting their hands dirty for the future of the Grand River.

Martin's Tree Service and Benjamin Tree Farm have been collecting sponsorships for new trees to be planted where they're needed most.

"$25 gets you one tree. We double that tree number at $100, so for $100 you get eight trees," said event coordinator Adriana Ver Maas. "We are planting them along the banks of the Grand River and the friends of the Grand River actually have some spots that really need some soil retention. That's where we will be planting it."

Saturday saw a celebration of these efforts with vendors, live music, and food trucks. Kids were also encouraged to dig in the dirt and learn about planning.

The trees will be planted in the fall.