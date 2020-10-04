KITCHENER -- A Kitchener man has started a new initiative hoping to help dog owners entertain their pups while also supporting the humane society.

Terrible Toby’s Dog Supply Depot was put together by Owen Fleming and named after his dog Toby who makes terrible messes sometimes.

“I love my dog so much and I find he gives me so much positivity on down days,” he said. “Then I was realize that there were so many animals across the world that don’t have anything like that.”

The online store gives dog parents a chance to spoil their pups with fun and funny items and gives 50% of each sale to the Humane Society International.

The goal of Terrible Toby’s is to raise $10,000 by the end of December.

“Hearing that he wanted to raise funds for the Humane Society International and just knowing what they’re all about and how they’re just rescuing all these animals, I thought it was fantastic,” said Alicia Miller, an owner of three dogs. “I definitely wanted to be a part of it and I wanted my dogs to be a part of it as well.”

Fleming says he also wants to make sure those adopting pets during the pandemic are starting off on the right foot by connecting with other owners in the community.

He also hopes to grow Terrible Toby’s into a registered non-profit and help four-legged friends around the world.