In 2017, New Hamburg held its Canada Day celebrations at the New Hamburg Fairgrounds.

The event drew over 7,000 people, but only raised about 30 cents per person.

To overcome budget shortcomings, the event charged people over 14 years of age $5 to enter this year, a fee that an organizer said is well worth the day’s activities.

“It’s a fair price for all the great stuff that you get for today,” said Angie Hallman, the chair of Canada Day in New Hamburg.

The celebration included a community breakfast, three stunt shows in the afternoon and bouncy castles and other activities for kids.

Altogether, the Canada Day event costs approximately $30,000, and Hallman felt that it’s important to be able to celebrate it.

“I’m a first generation and so Canada Day means something more to me,” she said.

Hallman said that whether the event remains a paid one depends on corporate sponsorships and future budgets.