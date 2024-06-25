New elementary school green-lit in Brantford

A new elementary school is coming to Brantford.

The Ontario government has given the Grand Erie District School Board approval to move forward with plans for a new southwest Brantford public elementary school in the Shellard Lane area.

When built, the new school is expected to include 650 elementary student spaces and 64 licenced child care spaces.

According to a release from the Ontario government, the new school will be supported by an investment of $67.1 million.

"Breaking ground on a new school and community hub marks an exciting start to what will be a multi-faceted space to learn, grow and be inspired,” Grand Erie District School Board Chair Susan Gibson said via a news release. “Thanks to funding from the Ministry of Education and this partnership with the City of Brantford and the Brantford Public Library, we're laying the foundation for a community asset that will serve generations to come.”

The school board can now issue the tender for the new school. There is no set date yet for when construction may begin.