New elementary school green-lit in Brantford
A new elementary school is coming to Brantford.
The Ontario government has given the Grand Erie District School Board approval to move forward with plans for a new southwest Brantford public elementary school in the Shellard Lane area.
When built, the new school is expected to include 650 elementary student spaces and 64 licenced child care spaces.
According to a release from the Ontario government, the new school will be supported by an investment of $67.1 million.
"Breaking ground on a new school and community hub marks an exciting start to what will be a multi-faceted space to learn, grow and be inspired,” Grand Erie District School Board Chair Susan Gibson said via a news release. “Thanks to funding from the Ministry of Education and this partnership with the City of Brantford and the Brantford Public Library, we're laying the foundation for a community asset that will serve generations to come.”
The school board can now issue the tender for the new school. There is no set date yet for when construction may begin.
BREAKING Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, driven by services prices, groceries
Canada's annual inflation rate was 2.9 per cent in May, up from 2.7 per cent in April, Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday.
DEVELOPING 'This changes everything': Conservatives win Toronto byelection, beating Liberals in major upset
Conservative candidate Don Stewart has won the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church, who was fighting to hold the long-time Liberal riding for her party.
Top Cats: Panthers win their 1st Stanley Cup, top Oilers 2-1 in Game 7
The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Controversial capital gains change now in effect
A controversial change to the capital gains inclusion rate has now taken effect.
'Here is what it could look like': Real estate agent uses AI to virtually stage home
Staging a home can be time consuming and expensive, but now with artificial intelligence, you can see what a home would look like renovated or with a coat of paint.
Alec Baldwin attorneys argue damage to gun during testing was unacceptable destruction of evidence
Alec Baldwin's defence attorneys argued Monday that damage done during FBI testing to a revolver that killed a cinematographer on the set of the Western "Rust" has stripped them of the ability to put on a proper defence at the actor's forthcoming trial, and asked a New Mexico judge to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charge against him.
Nepalese spiritual leader 'Buddha Boy' convicted of sexual assault on minor
A court in southern Nepal convicted a controversial spiritual leader known as "Buddha Boy" on charges of sexually assaulting a minor.
Surviving skin cancer: How one Canadian woman battled melanoma
Mary Lynn LeBlanc first noticed a mole on her left shoulder about seven years ago. At first, doctors didn't find anything worrying about it. But in 2020, she noticed it looked different and grew to the size of a nickel.
International court seeks arrest of Russian officials over attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets
The International Criminal Court said Tuesday it has issued arrest warrants for Russia's former defence minister and its military chief of staff for attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, the third time the global court has issued warrants for senior Russian leaders.
'She was actually asking for people to help her': Tenants say London, Ont. murder victim sought assistance
Residents of a public housing complex near Western University were shaken to learn London police have laid a murder charge in relation to the death of a tenant. London police have charged a 44-year-old man with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 62-year-old Cheryl Lynn Sheldon.
'Confused and lost': Memorial grows as friends mourn 18 year old killed in stabbing
Zukifili ‘Zeko’ Abdul Hashim was just days away from graduating high school when he died from a stabbing just steps from his front door in London, Ont.
Two vehicle collision in Malahide sees pet dog fatally injured
A two-vehicle collision in Malahide resulted in fatal injuries to a pet passenger on Saturday. The T-Bone collision on Talbot Line near Walker Road saw one driver extricated from the vehicle by fire services and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect
According to Environment Canada, some of the thunderstorms have the potential to become severe with the main threats being strong wind gusts and large hail.
From number one overall draft pick to Stanley Cup champion
The Florida Panthers are NHL champions for the first time in the team's history, and a Belle River native was among them.
An increase in overdoses prompts opioid alert in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) has issued an opioid alert following a recent string of overdoses.
Former Barrie Colts captain Aaron Ekblad is a Stanley Cup Champion
Barrie's former captain of the Barrie Colts hoists the Stanley Cup after Game 7.
Oilers' McDavid wins Conn Smythe Trophy after Game 7 loss
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the NHL playoffs after an incredible post-season that finished just short of a Stanley Cup.
Concerned caller gets impaired driving charges
An Orangeville man faces charges after calling police about a possibly impaired driver.
Ten railcars derail in remote area of northeastern Ontario
CN crews are responding to a train derailment in a remote part of northeastern Ontario on Monday.
Sault police investigating after missing tourist found dead
Detectives in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating after the body of a missing tourist was found in St. Marys River on Sunday.
$97M to pay for internet access in northern Ont.
On Monday, the federal and provincial governments announced joint funding of $97 million to increase internet access across parts of northern Ontario.
Ottawa police calling in backup for Canada Day festivities
Ottawa police are calling in backup from other jurisdictions to help keep an eye on Canada Day festivities.
Snowbirds and Italy's Frecce Tricolori to perform flypasts over Ottawa-Gatineau today
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds say the Snowbirds and Frecce Tricolori will conduct a series of flypasts over Ottawa and Gatineau at approximately 12:15 p.m.
Here's how many vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa in the first 6 months of 2024
More than 830 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa in the first six months of 2024, with 10 per cent of all vehicle thefts in Gloucester-Southgate.
Should Toronto build a bridge to the Islands? A city councillor wants to find out
A city councillor will table a motion later this week asking staff to study the possibility of establishing a permanent pedestrian link to the Toronto Islands.
Montreal-developed app could stop car thefts with secure kill switch
An app developed by a Montrealer, aims to reduce car thefts by giving smart phone users a kill switch on their device.
Protesters try to topple Queen Victoria statue near pro-Palestinian encampment
Montreal police were called to intervene after protesters attempted to tear down the Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Square.
Quebec in desperate need for sign language interpreters in French and English
Quebec has a desperate need for sign language interpreters, in both French and English. There are currently only around 250 interpreters across the province, but advocates say there needs to be double that number to meet the demand.
Youth turns themselves in to police after N.S. trail bridge fire
A youth has claimed responsibility for a fire on a trail bridge in Bridgewater, N.S., last Thursday.
Funeral for James K. Irving scheduled for Wednesday
Funeral services will be held Wednesday for a giant in the Canadian business industry.
Manitoba nursing station a total loss following fire; woman arrested for arson
The nursing station in a northern Manitoba community is a complete loss after a fire tore through the facility early Monday morning.
Section of Stoney Trail closed after man hit by vehicle
A section of Stoney Trail by the airport is closed after an incident involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
It's an 'important week' for work on Calgary's broken water main: mayor
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work to restore a failed water main has reached an 'important week,' adding that the installing of pipe and backfilling of excavations are expected 'soon.'
What's next?: Interesting off-season ahead for Oilers after Stanley Cup final loss
The Panthers will spend the summer sipping from hockey's holy grail. The Oilers, meanwhile, have plenty of questions about the future.
Oilers' McDavid wins Conn Smythe Trophy after Game 7 loss
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the NHL playoffs after an incredible post-season that finished just short of a Stanley Cup.
Crews battling out-of-control wildfire north of Lillooet
The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to an out-of-control blaze burning about 15 kilometres north of Lillooet.
Here's the first look at this year's PNE prize home
This year marks the 90th anniversary of the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) prize home draw. In the West Latimer area of Langley Township you’ll find this year’s coveted prize: a nearly 3,500 square-foot newly built home worth more than $2.35 million.
Should school buses have mandatory seatbelts? B.C. premier responds after crash
The B.C. government will consider updated seatbelt regulations following a school bus crash near Lac La Hache that left more than a dozen people hospitalized last week, Premier David Eby said Monday.