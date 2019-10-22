

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Another close race in Kitchener Conestoga came down to the final votes.

The Canadian Press declared Louis the winner at 11:29 a.m. on Tuesday.

Separated by just hundreds of votes for a second federal election in a row, Liberal Party candidate Tim Louis eked out the vote of incumbent Conservative candidate Harold Albrecht.

The results came hours after a clerical issue delayed the results until Tuesday morning.

Albrecht had held the seat since 2006. In the last election, Kitchener Conestoga was one of the closest races in the country, with both Albrecht and Louis netting more than 40 per cent of the vote.

This year, Louis was the successful candidate. His win was the only upset in a Waterloo Region riding, with all others re-electing their incumbent.

The NDP candidate, Riani De Wet, and the Green Party candidate, Stephanie Goertz, were both polling with almost 10 per cent of the vote at the time that Albrecht was declared.

They were separated by about 300 votes.