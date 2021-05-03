KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating after a person was reportedly assaulted in Waterloo last week.

According to a news release, officers responded to reports a robbery in the area of Lester Street and University Avenue West in Waterloo around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday.

They say three suspects approached the victim, with one suspect brandishing a knife.

The suspects reportedly used a fire extinguisher to assault the victim and the victim’s personal property was also damaged.

Officials say the victim suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

The suspects are believed to be known to the victim and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact regional police.