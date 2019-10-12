

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





The Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy is coming to Kitchener on Sunday, Oct. 20.

People will be able to see the trophy at TheMuseum at 10 King St. W.

The stop is part of the MilkUP Trophy Tour, which is a partnership between the Toronto Raptors and Dairy Farmers of Ontario that will bring the trophy to eight Ontario communities.

Fans will be able to get close to the trophy and take pictures with it.

They can also enter to win a pair of tickets to the Raptors home opener at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 22 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The tour is free to the public and fans at each location can participate in activities and win various prizes.

The Toronto Raptors won the NBA Championship for the first time in franchise history this year.