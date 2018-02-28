

CTV Kitchener





Blasting operations will start Wednesday morning as two chimney towers at the Nanticoke Generating Station are taken down.

Haldimand County OPP say demolition work will begin around 8:30 a.m. at the decommissioned coal plant.

They say nobody should get within 500 metres north, east or west of the property, or within one kilometre south of the chimneys, due to safety concerns. Any boats that appear near the generating station will be told to leave the area.

The Nanticoke Generating Station is located on the shore of Lake Erie near the community of Nanticoke, about 20 kilometres east of Port Dover.