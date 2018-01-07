

CTV Kitchener





The quick thinking of an officer and the overdose-reversing medication naloxone saved the life of man in Norfolk County.

Police were called to the Queensway Motel in Simcoe late Saturday afternoon after reports of a 27-year-old man in medical distress.

After determining the man was suffering from an opioid overdose, an officer administered three doses of naloxone.

As a result the man regained consciousness and was transported to local hospital.

OPP say this is the second time naloxone administration has saved a life in Norfolk County.