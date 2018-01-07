Featured
Naloxone administration saves man from apparent opioid overdose
This May 13, 2015 file photo, shows the contents of a drug overdose rescue kit at a training session on how to administer naloxone, which reverses the effects of heroin and prescription painkillers. (AP/Carolyn Thompson)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 2:28PM EST
The quick thinking of an officer and the overdose-reversing medication naloxone saved the life of man in Norfolk County.
Police were called to the Queensway Motel in Simcoe late Saturday afternoon after reports of a 27-year-old man in medical distress.
After determining the man was suffering from an opioid overdose, an officer administered three doses of naloxone.
As a result the man regained consciousness and was transported to local hospital.
OPP say this is the second time naloxone administration has saved a life in Norfolk County.