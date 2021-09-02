Mural brings colour to downtown Guelph
A grey corner of downtown Guelph got a lot more colourful with the addition of some new street art.
A new mural called “On the Light Fantastic” is the sixth and final addition to the city’s Main Street Mural project. The art was added to the left side of the city’s East Parkade this week and was created by Toronto artists Dan Bergeron and Gabriel Specter.
There is also a mural on the right side of the parkade, and four others along Wilston Street beside city hall.
The project was fully funded by Ontario’s Main Street Revitalization Initiative.
