KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say "multiple individuals" were taken to hospital following a crash between a transport truck and a car in Woolwich Township.

Police tweeted about the crash in the area of Floradale Road and Listowel Road around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Officials with Ornge air ambulance confirmed to CTV Kitchener a woman in her 40s was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries.

Roads are closed at Floradale Road and Church Street West, Listowel Road and Steffler Road, and Listowel Road and Three Bridges Road while police investigate.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.