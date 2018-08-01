

CTV Kitchener





A large fire has destroyed a chicken barn north of Tavistock.

Firefighters were called to Kraak Farms at Ebenezer Road and Highway 19 just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire chief for the South-West Oxford Fire Department, Jeff Van Rybroeck, says when his crews arrived the barn was already engulfed in flames.

“There were no animals in the barn so we didn’t have to worry about that issue,” says Van Rybroeck.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze and turned their attention to protecting neighbouring barns and propane tanks.

There were no nearby hydrants so firefighters had to shuttle water to a portable tank set up in the driveway.

Provincial police had closed a portion of the road for a short time and were requesting vehicles not to stop on the side of the road and take pictures.