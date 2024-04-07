KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Waterloo

    Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)
    Share

    A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Waterloo.

    Waterloo regional police were called to the Columbia Street West area near Ladyslipper Drive on Saturday at 4:25 p.m.

    The motorcyclist, a 46 year-old man, was taken to an out of region hospital with serious injuries.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact investigators.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    5 tips for finding the best diet that works for you

    With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News