Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Waterloo

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police were called to the Columbia Street West area near Ladyslipper Drive on Saturday at 4:25 p.m.

The motorcyclist, a 46 year-old man, was taken to an out of region hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact investigators.