KITCHENER -- A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash Monday in Mapleton Township.

OPP say two vehicles collided near Wellington Road 12 and 4th Line, near Conestogo Lake, around 2 p.m.

The 57-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital.

He’s said to be in critical condition.

No details have been released about the occupants of the other vehicle.