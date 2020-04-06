Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in critical condition
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, April 6, 2020 4:46PM EDT
An Ornge helicopter lands at the scene of a serious crash involving a motorcyclist. (Apr. 6, 2020)
KITCHENER -- A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash Monday in Mapleton Township.
OPP say two vehicles collided near Wellington Road 12 and 4th Line, near Conestogo Lake, around 2 p.m.
The 57-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital.
He’s said to be in critical condition.
No details have been released about the occupants of the other vehicle.