

Marta Czurylowicz , CTV Kitchener





A 54-year-old man was pronounced dead following a crash with another vehicle in Norfolk County on Monday morning.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. on St. John’s Road East and Highway 24.

Police said a 22-year-old man was stopped in his vehicle waiting to make a turn onto St. John’s Road East off the highway. The motorcycle crashed into the back of the vehicle, causing the driver to sustain serious, life-threatening injuries.

The 54-year-old man from Norfolk County was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the name of the man will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

Highway 24 between Lynn Valley Road and Highway 6 was closed for several hours as officer continued to investigate.

