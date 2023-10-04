Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Cambridge crash

Kitchener

    Police are appealing for witnesses and dash camera footage of a serious crash involving a Mercedes sedan and a motorcycle in Cambridge.

    Police said emergency crews responded to the collision around 11:55 a.m. on Wednesday. It happened on Hespeler Road near Bishop Street North.

    According to police, the 59-year-old man riding the motorcycle was ejected and suffered serious injuries. Paramedics transported him to an out-of-region hospital.

    Police said no one else was hurt.

    The southbound lanes of Hespeler Road between Bishop Street and Sheldon Drive were closed for several hours for an investigation and police said they were flying their drone in the area.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.

