Featured
Motorcycle crashes, burns; police looking for driver
A motorcycle was destroyed by fire, and police are looking for the driver. (Hayden Phillips / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 11:50AM EDT
A motorcycle crashed and sustained significant damage yesterday.
Crews were called to the area of King Street East and Benton Street around 6:00 p.m. on Friday.
The motorcycle was engulfed in flames, and was destroyed by the fire.
The cause of the crash and any injuries are unknown.
Police are looking for a female driver.