Regional Police say two people were taken to hospital after a motorcycle and SUV collided in Kitchener Tuesday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Westmount Road and Ottawa Street around 8:30 p.m.

They say the motorcycle collided with the vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

A man and woman on the motorcycle were taken to local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police say the driver of the SUV was not taken to hospital.

The Traffic Services Branch is on scene investigating.

Police say the intersection will be shut down as they investigate.