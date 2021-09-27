Most Waterloo Region hospital staff fully vaccinated as deadline to show proof approaches
With the deadline looming for staff at hospitals in Waterloo Region to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, newly released figures show most have received both jabs.
At the begging of the month, seven local hospitals and health care centres across Waterloo Region and Wellington County released a joint statement saying staff must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 12 or be put on leave without pay.
Cambridge Memorial Hospital said as of Monday, 93.7 per cent of its staff is fully vaccinated.
Wellington Health Care Alliance, which includes hospitals in Fergus and Palmerston, said 93.2 per cent of its staff are fully vaccinated.
Officials with Wellington County Health said 93.2 per cent of the 619 total staff at Groves Memorial Community Hospital and North Wellington Health Care are fully vaccinated, with an additional 2.7 per cent having received their first dose.
Grand River Hospital did not provide vaccination figures on Monday but aims to have the numbers available this week.
At St. Mary's General Hospital, 94 per cent of staff are fully vaccinated. When the policy was first announced at the beginning of September, 89 per cent of staff were known to be fully vaccinated.
"As part of the vaccination policy timelines, staff have until October 12 to become fully vaccinated or have a medical or legal exemption on file with Employee Health," the hospital said in a statement. "Those who are not vaccinated or do not have an exemption will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence as of this date and individuals on unpaid leave due to their vaccination status will have until November 9 to submit their COVID-19 receipts.”
It remains unclear what will happen to staff who do not have proof of vaccination or an exemption by Nov. 9.
In August, the province mandated that hospitals come up with vaccination policies, some of which are slightly different and come with different deadlines.
Last week, Windsor Regional Hospital put dozens of employees on unpaid leave. The staff there were required to show proof of a least a first dose by Sept. 22.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem 'I Believe I Can Fly,' was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.
First-time MPs get first taste of their new jobs
Newly-elected MPs caught a first glimpse of what their new roles in Ottawa will entail, participating in the initial phase of the House of Commons orientation program on Monday.
COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
Two Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons: China
Two Canadians detained in late 2018 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons, China's Foreign Ministry said Monday.
Conservatives could have done better job talking to Chinese Canadian voters: ex-MP
A former Conservative MP who lost his seat in the recent election thinks the party could have done a better job speaking directly to Chinese Canadians.
Tensions high between vaccinated and unvaccinated in Canada, poll suggests
A new poll suggests tensions over COVID-19 vaccines in Canada are high as frictions grow between those who are vaccinated against the virus and those who are not.
Biden pressed China's Xi to release two Michaels in recent phone call, White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden pressed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to release Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during a Sept. 9 telephone call.
London
-
'You can't fix stupid': Vaccine passport rule-breakers increasing London, Ont. mayor's outrage
The Mayor of London is 'calling out' people who choose to attend an establishment without a mask or proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
-
Hundreds of health care workers at London hospitals remain unvaccinated
Hundreds of health care workers at London, Ont. hospitals remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
Windsor
-
Windsor toddler celebrates one year cancer-free
September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one local family has a big reason to celebrate this time of year.
-
Downtown Chatham bridge to close again overnight to remove flood debris
The Fifth Street Bridge in downtown Chatham will be closed overnight for a second time this week as municipal crews remove flood debris from the Thames River.
-
Fighting the 'ugliness in society' with a simple message
A LaSalle man spent Sunday afternoon spreading a simple message of love.
Barrie
-
Victim killed in crash between car and train in Severn Twp. identified
Provincial police say the woman who died after her car was hit by a train in Severn Township on Sunday afternoon was a resident in the area.
-
Simcoe County woman latest to die with COVID-19, health unit reports
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports the region's 260th COVID-19 death after a Simcoe County woman, 45 to 64, passed away with the virus.
-
Multiple wrong-way drivers charged on 7th Line, Innisfil
Police handed out tickets to multiple motorists who they say were caught driving the wrong way on a clearly marked one-way road in Innisfil.
Northern Ontario
-
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
-
Police seize $8M in illegal drugs as part of massive bust in West Nipissing
Three people have been charged following a major bust at two residences in West Nipissing in which police seized illegal drugs with a street value of more than $8 million.
-
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem 'I Believe I Can Fly,' was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.
Ottawa
-
LRT train car had problems hours before Aug. 8 derailment: TSB
A new report by Canada’s transportation watchdog says the LRT train car that derailed just outside Tunney's Pasture Station on Aug. 8 likely experienced problems several hours earlier.
-
Ontario pharmacists, doctors, report rise in harassment surrounding COVID-19 vaccines
Less than one week after Ontario began enforcing its vaccine certificate, pharmacists and family physicians say they’re receiving more harassment from anti-vaxxers.
-
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
Toronto
-
Ontario man out $18,000 after being tricked into thinking he won lottery he never entered
It was a phone call that came out of the blue. An Ontario man was told he had won $3.5 million in a lottery he never entered.
-
Second council vote could bring in mandatory training for Toronto's ride-hailing drivers
The City of Toronto is exploring making training mandatory for ride-hailing drivers — again.
-
What's open and closed on Sept. 30 in Ontario?
September 30 will not be a statutory holiday in Ontario, but there are business closures to be aware of. Here's what will be open and closed.
Montreal
-
Laval may be short up to 800 health-care workers due to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination order
The regional health board in Laval, Que. (CISSS) is preparing for the loss of as many as 800 workers when mandatory COVID-19 vaccination goes into effect Oct. 15.
-
Projet Montreal proposes landlord certification to protect tenants from rent hikes, renovictions
Projet Montreal is proposing the creation of a responsible landlord certificate "to protect the affordability and quality of Montreal's rental housing network."
-
Mayoral hopeful Denis Coderre releases 'Montreal for all' platform ahead of fall election
Montreal mayoral hopeful Denis Coderre released his platform Monday ahead of the fall election, with wide-ranging promises on issues from housing and the environment, to public safety.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports record 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, active cases rise to 650
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a single-day record 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 650.
-
Nova Scotia reports 96th COVID-19 related death, 83 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 46 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 205.
-
Halifax mayor says rowdy university partiers lacked common sense in light of COVID-19
Dalhousie University students who attended a massive party that violated COVID-19 protocols should use more common sense -- and stay away from classes for one week and get tested, authorities say.
Winnipeg
-
'We are entering our fourth wave now': 93 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday
Health officials in Manitoba announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province says the fourth wave of the pandemic is now underway.
-
Three from Winnipeg charged with impersonating police to commit carjacking: RCMP
Selkirk RCMP have arrested three people following a carjacking on Saturday, where the suspects allegedly impersonated police.
-
Canadian troops from Manitoba to serve as Queen's Guard at Buckingham Palace
A group of Canadian troops based in Manitoba have made the trip across the pond to serve as the Queen's Guard at a number of royal residences, including Buckingham Palace.
Calgary
-
'Just get the damn shot': Calgary man encourages vaccine hesitant like himself after 2-week ICU stay
Bernie Cook says he has a new outlook on life after a nearly month-long battle against the Delta variant of COVID-19.
-
Security concerns raised about third-party proof of vaccine apps
A technology and cyber security expert is warning Albertans about third party apps that offer COVID-19 vaccination and rapid testing verification.
-
Legal challenges brewing as deadline approaches for mandated public sector vaccinations
With a deadline for mandatory vaccinations fast approaching, both Alberta Health Services and the City of Calgary still have no idea how many of their staff remain unvaccinated. At the same time it appears legal challenges are already in the works.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton mayoral candidates: Amarjeet Sohi
Amarjeet Sohi's previous terms as an Edmonton councillor and Member of Parliament make up the forefront theme of his pitch to voters.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
-
NEW
NEW | 'We can't afford another lockdown': Edmonton business 'frustrated' over video of crowded bars
Video of Edmonton bars and their customers ignoring COVID-19 health restrictions have been making the rounds on social media.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 2,239 cases, 18 deaths as vaccine card grace period ends
Another 2,239 cases of COVID-19 and 18 related deaths were recorded across B.C. over the weekend, officials announced Monday as the government's vaccine card grace period came to an end.
-
B.C. social worker accused of stealing from children pleads guilty
A former social worker accused of stealing money from children in B.C.'s care system has pleaded guilty to several charges, including fraud over $5,000.
-
15-year-old arrested after allegedly pointing fake gun at another teen; Vancouver police say real weapons seized
The arrest of a 15-year-old boy was one of three incidents reported in a Vancouver park over the weekend.