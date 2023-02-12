Most-read stories of the week: Suspect found dead, Google layoffs, the penny's enduring legacy
Here are CTV Kitchener's most-read stories of the week:
5. 'Loved what I did': Google layoffs impact Waterloo region employees
The Google building in Kitchener is seen in February 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)
Some Waterloo region Google employees are now jobless after the tech company announced cuts.
An email to CTV News Kitchener attributed to Google Canada spokesperson Lauren Skelly said: “We can confirm that notifications were sent to impacted Canadian Googlers today as part of Google’s announcement made on January 20, to reduce our workforce.”
Skelly would not comment on specifics Monday, such as which offices would see layoffs and how many people at each location would be impacted.
Jessica Halma-Reed, who worked out of the Kitchener office, says she went to log into work, wasn't able to, and was told three hours later she was laid off.
"It was kind of devastating and a bit of a let down because I loved what I did with Google," said Halma-Reed. "I loved the company and making an impact, knowing that was just cut off without being able to say bye to my team, or really having any contact from them was a bit of a blow."
Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google and parent company Alphabet, told staff in mid-January that the company would be laying off 12,000 workers. Keep reading here.
4. Coin collector reflects on pennies, 10 years after they were discontinued
Canadian pennies are shown in Vancouver on May 26, 2010
It's been a decade since the Royal Canadian Mint discontinued pennies, and one collector says their novelty value hasn't suddenly skyrocketed.
The Canadian penny was a part of the monetary system for more than 160 years before they stopped being made on Feb. 4, 2013.
"Canada started producing their own coinage starting in 1858," said Todd Sandham, owner of Colonial Acres Coins. "The first one was the penny because a penny went a long way.”
"They were still making about 500 million pennies per year [in 2013]. It was costing them three cents or two and a half cents to make a penny, so it was just uneconomical to continue forward like that."
Collectors like Sandham say that, while some might be rare, the coin is a dime a dozen. Keep reading here.
3. Rockwood, Ont. elementary school issues letter addressing safety concerns for students during washroom visits
Harris Mill Public School in Rockwood, Ont. (Terry Kelly/CTV News Kitchener)
A Rockwood, Ont. elementary school has sent a letter to parents asking them to reach out to family and children’s services if their child “experienced anything inappropriate” in relation to incidents alleged to have happened during visits to the washroom.
The letter, sent by the school’s principal to the Harris Mill Public School community, and obtained by CTV News Kitchener reads: “I am writing to inform you that the school has been made aware of conversations in the broader community related to safety concerns for students during visits to the washroom.”
The school is a part of the Upper Grand District School Board and serves around 300 students from junior kindergarten to Grade 5.
“We know and understand that these conversations raise significant concerns for parents and open the door to lots of questions and speculation. I can assure you that the staff at Harris Mill have taken these concerns very seriously and have followed all procedures, including reporting to family and children's services and working with parents of any students involved,” the letter reads.
It was not immediately clear what the safety concerns were, or how many families were contacted by the school. Keep reading here.
2. 'It was a really fluke, tragic situation': Guelph man found not guilty of manslaughter after neighbour dispute
A Guelph police cruiser is seen outside of a Beattie Street home in July 2020. (CTV NEWS)
A Guelph man has been found not guilty of manslaughter after an argument led to the death of his neighbour in July 2020.
Justice Gordon Lemon’s written decision found that Paul Hanlon acted in self-defence when a verbal dispute over a dog peeing on the lawn turned physical.
Judge Lemon’s written ruling stated that Hanlon, 43-years-old at the time, and 59-year-old Alex Campagnaro were neighbours for almost 20 years until a dispute led to the death of Campagnaro about two and a half years ago.
The not guilty verdict was handed down in a Guelph courtroom on Jan. 4.
Brennan Smart, Hanlon’s lawyer explained the sequence of events that occurred during Hanlon’s testimony. Keep reading here.
1. Suspect in Conestoga Mall robbery found dead in Toronto
A Waterloo regional police officer investigates an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo, Ont. on Feb. 2, 2023. (CTV Kitchener)
Waterloo regional police say one of the suspects in an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall last week has been located dead.
Police said the person’s body was found by Toronto police. According to police, they died of “a medical event.”
The robbery at a jewelry store in the Waterloo mall on Thursday Feb. 2 led police to evacuate the building.
According to police, four male suspects entered the store with hammers and batons and allegedly smashed display cases and stole merchandise. Keep reading here.
OPP investigate suspicious death in Norfolk County
The OPP Criminal Investigations branch is investigating a suspicious death in Norfolk County, Sunday
-
Video shows intensity of motel fire in London on Saturday
New cellphone video from a resident shows the intensity of the fire inside a motel room in south London, Ont. on Saturday. It shows a wall of flames filling the entranceway to the room, and flames could also seen breaking through the roof at its peak.
Transport truck rolls over near Ambassador Bridge
The northbound lanes towards the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. have reopened following a transport truck rollover on Sunday morning.
Hundreds of workers to strike at Highbury Canco starting Monday
A final contract offer from Leamington-based food processor Highbury Canco was shot down by workers Saturday afternoon, sending hundreds of workers to the picket line Monday morning.
Police searching for suspects involved in drive-by shooting in Schomberg
York Regional Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after an early-morning shooting sent one man to hospital in Schomberg.
Coldwater Steampunk Festival will not return this year
Organizers for the Coldwater Steampunk Festival have officially called it quits after a decade of success in growing the event into what it's become.
Couples married for more than 40 years pose for Powassan photo shoot ahead of Valentine's Day
Ahead of Valentine's Day, Cupid's bow and arrow struck more than a dozen happy couples in Powassan Saturday.
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
Sutcliffe confident police have strong plan for 'possible convoy activities' in Ottawa on Tuesday
The city of Ottawa is warning of a possible convoy activities and highway off-ramp closures in downtown Ottawa on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.
-
Family displaced after garage fire in Barrhaven
Ottawa Fire Services says three people are displaced after a fire broke out in their attached garage Sunday afternoon.
John Tory backs out of speaking at Hazel McCallion's funeral amid resignation, affair fallout
After admitting to an extramarital affair with an ex-staffer and announcing he'll resign as mayor of Toronto, John Tory has backed out of a speaking arrangement at former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion’s funeral.
-
This super skinny Toronto home just hit the market for nearly $3.4-million
A home just 15-feet-wide in Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood has hit the market for nearly $3.4-million.
A young snowboarder has died after a Bromont ski hill accident
A young man who was snowboarding was injured Saturday evening at the Bromont ski resort in the Eastern Townships. He later died of his injuries in hospital.
Asylum seekers using well-organized system for crossing irregularly into Canada
Reports said officials from New York City were providing free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada. In December, a total of 4,689 migrants entered the country through Quebec's Roxham Road -- more than all would-be refugees who arrived in Canada in 2021. Crossing the irregular border allows them to take advantage of a loophole in a deal between the United States and Canada.
Shots reportedly fired at Shawinigan's Vallee du Parc ski resort
Shots were allegedly fired this weekend at a ski resort in Shawinigan, Mauricie. According to the provincial police, an argument between two groups of individuals broke out at the Vallee du Parc ski resort, located on Chemin de la Vallee-du-Parc, about ten kilometres north of the municipality.
Special weather statement issued for parts of Nova Scotia
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Nova Scotia.
Maud Lewis paintings bought for $12 in 1967 fetch $41,000 at New Hamburg auction
A pair of paintings by late Nova Scotian folk artist Maud Lewis have sold for a combined $41,000 at a New Hamburg auction.
New local governments meet for first time in New Brunswick
The province's municipal reform plan, which was set in motion in the fall of 2021, had the province go from 340 local governments and districts to 89. This weekend was a kind of “Municipality 101” lesson for those new and returning local governments.
Main Street fire still burning more than 24 hours later: WFPS
Winnipeg firefighters remain on the scene of a massive Main Street blaze that was still burning more than 24 hours after it started.
The love advice shared by Winnipeg care home residents for Valentine's Day
Residents at a Winnipeg care home are sharing the secrets to their relationship success on social media a few days ahead of Valentine's Day.
Restoration of bus budget good start, but more needed: Functional Transit Winnipeg
A public transportation advocate says the restoration of the Winnipeg Transit budget should mean an improvement in bus service, but adds the City needs to keep the foot on the accelerator when it comes to its Master Transit Plan.
Smith in full support of a new arena, stating she does not want to see the Flames move to Quebec
With three months remaining until Albertans head to the polls for a provincial election, Premier Danielle Smith is throwing support behind a new arena deal between the city of Calgary and Calgary Sports and Entertainment.
Province mulls initiative to add sheriffs to downtown patrols
Alberta sheriffs could soon be on patrol in downtown Calgary
Jim Lewis, the voice of Benny the Bear on the Buckshot Show, passes away
Jim Lewis, the man who gave his voice to Benny the Bear on CTV Calgary's The Buckshot Show, has died.
Wheelchair curler hosts try-it session to help share skills and build community
A Team Alberta wheelchair curler competing at nationals next month helped youth try their hand at adaptive curling on Sunday afternoon.
Woman sent to hospital after crashing into power pole
RCMP were at the scene of a crash in Grande Prairie Sunday morning where a vehicle hit a power pole.
'Fake blood' splattered in Vancouver's Chinatown by group wearing clown wigs
A group of young men wearing clown wigs splashed a red substance onto the walls of Vancouver's Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden on Saturday afternoon, according to the executive director.
No criminal charges approved in Vancouver arrest that left man with multiple facial fractures
A Vancouver police officer won’t face criminal charges for his use of force during an arrest that left a man with "serious facial injuries" that included a broken jaw, cheek and orbital bone, the BC Prosecution Service has decided.
'Strong wind event' forecast for Metro Vancouver
Residents of Metro Vancouver are being told to brace for gusty conditions Monday, as Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a special weather statement for the region.