Most-read stories of the week: Missing woman found, hogweed in Waterloo, and an anchor announcement

Family, friends and police have confirmed Eugenia “Jenny” Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work, has been found safe.

Da Silva was last seen on July 5 at 5 p.m. as she was leaving work in Woodstock, Ont.

Police said she was located Wednesday and is now with her family.

They added that foul play is not suspected and there are no concerns for public safety.

Da Silva’s sister and cousin also confirmed that she’s back home safe.

“We are incredibly grateful for all your support, prayers and efforts in helping us find Jenny,” wrote her sister on Facebook. “We are relieved and overjoyed to share that she has been found safe. During this time, our family kindly requests privacy as we come together and support one another.”

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man in a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.

According to a media release, Ontario Provincial Police arrested the man for a minor offence on Tuesday. He was put in a police cell at the North Wellington Operations Centre in Teviotdale before being transferred to the South Wellington Operations Centre in Rockwood that same night.

On Wednesday morning, the SIU said he was in medical distress. First aid was administered and emergency services transported him to a Guelph hospital. The SIU said he was pronounced dead there before noon.

Nathaniel Schofield's mother said she learned her son, a father of six, had died while she was in court awaiting his bail hearing. Faye Dzikewich told CTV she did not speak to Schofield after his arrest, but had asked the OPP to tell him that she would be in court for his bail hearing the next day.

“I never heard a word from my son, not even asking if I could be a surety. Nobody heard from him. It was very mysterious.”

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are issuing a safety notice ahead of an annual boating party that’s set to take place on the second Sunday of July and expected to bring in thousands of people.

The event, often referred to as the “Pottahawk Pissup”, takes place at Pottahawk Point, a popular boating destination in Lake Erie, south-east of Turkey Point, Ont.

But ahead of the festivities, OPP are encouraging people to stay safe when out on the lake this upcoming weekend.

“Every year, the OPP responds to incidents at Pottahawk Point, Lake Erie, involving injuries and impaired boaters. Many of these incidents are alcohol-related, and some individuals are left stranded without a way back to shore,” police said in a media release.

Hogweed is harmful to humans and, experts say, the invasive species has become a growing problem in southern Ontario.

Dr. Nicola Mercer, the medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, called the pesky plant a real danger that’s “a lot worse than poison ivy.”

“It can cause severe burns. Sometimes up to third-degree burns,” she explained.

Touching hogweed can also result in inflammation or blisters, which you might not notice right away.

The Grand River Conservation Authority said the plant has been spotted at Belwood Lake near Fergus, St. Jacobs, Kitchener, Guelph and Cambridge.

While an increase was initially noted a few years ago, the GRCA said haven’t seen a spike so far this summer.

The City of Kitchener, meanwhile, is working with the Region of Waterloo to monitor and manage the plants on their property.

At some locations, like the Schneider Park trail, the plants have been marked with orange paint.

Hogweed warning sign at Schneider Park in Kitchener on July 11, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share!

Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.

Tony joined the CTV family in 2001. After almost a decade reporting and anchoring in Ottawa, he spent eight years as an anchor and producer at CTV Barrie. He joined CTV Kitchener in 2019 to anchor CTV News at 11:30.

Tony was an integral part of the newsroom during his first four-year stint in Kitchener. His contributions to our newsroom were invaluable, especially his mentorship, sharp editorial skills, passion for local news and the stories that matter most to our viewers.

Last fall, Tony decided to take on a new challenge as a correspondent for CTV National News in Toronto.

When he heard about an opportunity to come back to Kitchener, he jumped at a chance to return to a newsroom and community he loves.

Tony Grace in the CTV Kitchener studio on Sept. 26, 2023. (Leighanne Evans/CTV News)