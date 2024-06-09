Most-read stories of the week: Accidental car seizure, Hells Angels, rats in Waterloo

A McMaster University student living in St. Agatha, Ont. woke up to a shocking realization on Friday.

“I walked out to go to work in the morning and my car was missing,” Makayla Hahn said.

She and her family then phoned police. They assumed thieves may be to blame, but after looking through security camera footage from a neighbour, they saw a towing company attaching her 2018 Honda Civic to their truck and driving away.

“I ended up missing work because I had no way [to go in],” she said, adding that she’s not old enough to rent a car in Ontario, where the minimum age requirement is 21. “It was an awful, awful day.”

With no answer as to why it was taken, her family was able to track the car down to an OPENLANE auction lot in Brampton, Ont., thanks to help from police.

