Most-read stories of the week: Accidental car seizure, Hells Angels, rats in Waterloo
National Bank of Canada seizes Ont. woman's car by mistake
A McMaster University student living in St. Agatha, Ont. woke up to a shocking realization on Friday.
“I walked out to go to work in the morning and my car was missing,” Makayla Hahn said.
She and her family then phoned police. They assumed thieves may be to blame, but after looking through security camera footage from a neighbour, they saw a towing company attaching her 2018 Honda Civic to their truck and driving away.
“I ended up missing work because I had no way [to go in],” she said, adding that she’s not old enough to rent a car in Ontario, where the minimum age requirement is 21. “It was an awful, awful day.”
With no answer as to why it was taken, her family was able to track the car down to an OPENLANE auction lot in Brampton, Ont., thanks to help from police.
Police execute search warrant at Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener
Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang are facing charges after police raided two homes and two unlicensed bars in Waterloo Region.
Ontario Provincial Police and Waterloo Regional Police conducted the searches on May 11, May 13 and May 21.
But the case started much earlier.
“The investigation began several months ago in response to complaints about violence surrounding an after-hours bar or an illegal bar,” said Insp. Scott Wade with the OPP’s Biker Enforcement Unit. “As the Waterloo Regional Police investigated it, they learned that there was an association or connection to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.”
Ont. powerlifter battles back after catching mild cold that turned into rare and deadly disease
A powerlifter currently living in Wallenstein, Ont., west of Elmira, caught a mild cold last year that quickly turned into a deadly disease.
Jared Maynard, 33, is a physical therapist and working out is a part of his identity.
“It’s something that I do basically every day in some way, shape or form,” Maynard explained. “I started to feel a bit under the weather, but so did my wife and my kids. It was the season everyone was getting sick.”
As his family started to recover, Maynard only got worse. His cold symptoms evolved into insomnia, swollen lymph nodes and his skin even turned yellow as his organs began to fail.
Jared Maynard, a 33-year-old powerlifter from Wallenstein, Ont., on June 6, 2024. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)
Ont. woman shares challenges of living on disability benefits
A woman in Kitchener living on disability benefits is sharing just how hard the process is, and hoping more can be done to help.
Amanda Kroetsch used to live well in British Columbia, but had to get away from a domestic abuse situation that left her with a brain injury about five years ago.
She returned home to Kitchener and stayed with family members to start.
She qualified for the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) and the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit.
Kroetsch eventually moved into a shared accommodation and then an attic space, but due to her injuries, she never felt like she could relax in the environment.
Amanda Kroetsch prepares food at her new apartment in Kitchener on June 7, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)
Concerns about rats running rampant in Waterloo, Ont.
It appears large rats have taken up residence in Waterloo, Ont.
Olivia Masiuk and her friend were walking uptown last week at around 2 a.m. when they spotted the rodents.
“All of a sudden, a massive rat comes running by my foot,” she recalled. “I was like, what the hell is that?”
So they did what any social media-savvy students would do and pulled out their cameras.
It turned into a series which they then posted online. Of course, they had a little fun with it, narrating the videos as if they were a nature documentary.
“We literally have New York rats in Waterloo! That’s the crazy part,” Masiuk told CTV News.
A rat seen in Uptown Waterloo. (Source: Maddie Kelly)
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Capital gains proposal to be presented to Parliament on Monday, Freeland says
The Liberal government plans to take the first legislative step Monday toward increasing the inclusion rate on capital gains.
Historic Canadian church in Toronto’s west end devastated by fire: a loss 'too great to comprehend'
A historic piece of artwork has been lost in a fire that destroyed much of church in Toronto’s Little Portugal area on Sunday.
Body of missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley found on Greek island
The body of missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found on a Greek island Sunday morning after a days-long search, his family said.
EU projection shows far-right parties making big gains in European elections
Far-right parties have made big gains at the European Parliament as the Greens took a major hit at Sunday’s European elections, according to a first projection provided by the European Union.
France President Macron calls snap election after defeat in EU vote
French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he was dissolving the National Assembly and calling a snap legislative election after his party suffered a heavy defeat in elections for the European Parliament.
Woman charged after entering Chatham home, asking about resident's children
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
opinion You need an estate plan, but do you need a lawyer to do it properly?
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
Calgarians continue to cut water consumption over weekend: Gondek
Calgarians continued to conserve water Saturday as city residents contended with a major water main break that remains days away from being fixed.
Dallas mayor pays off losing bet, donning Oilers jersey on social media
The Oilers got a Texas-sized pep talk Friday, when Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson fulfilled his end of a losing bet with Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohj.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Police seek suspect in London arson investigation
The London Police Service is on the lookout for an arson suspect following a fire in the Wateroak Drive area.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fatal fire in Tillsonburg
One person has died in a house fire in Tillsonburg, Ont.
-
Forest City Road Races adds cash prizes in 42nd year
The 42nd annual Forest City Road Races proved to be the running event's biggest yet.
Windsor
-
The roots of the LaSalle Strawberry Festival: Why is it named after strawberries?
Have you ever wondered why the LaSalle Strawberry Festival is named after strawberries?
-
Windsor booster and long-time business owner Ted Farron dies
A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.
-
Woman charged after entering Chatham home, asking about resident's children
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
Barrie
-
Orillia residents discuss how a sustainable future for the city can be built at a workshop
More than 40 community members gathered to discuss a sustainable future for Orillia at a workshop held by Sustainable Orillia.
-
Simcoe County walk to end ALS raises funds and awareness
A Simcoe County walk to end ALS was held at Sunnidale Park Sunday morning.
-
Overnight garage fire causes extensive damage to home near Bradford West Gwillimbury
An overnight garage fire has caused significant damage to a home in the west end of Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins mobile home owners being forced to move, but have nowhere to go
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
-
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
-
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in was involved in a collision with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
3 injured after 3-vehicle crash on Prince of Wales Dr.
Three people were injured after a crash involving three vehicles in Barrhaven on Sunday afternoon.
-
Ottawa public health resources 'not sufficient' as city sees uptick in infectious diseases: report
A report finds significant increases in a variety of infections in 2023 when compared to data averaged out from 2017 to 2019.
-
Here's how to defeat burnout at the workplace
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
Toronto
-
Historic Canadian church in Toronto’s west end devastated by fire: a loss 'too great to comprehend'
A historic piece of artwork has been lost in a fire that destroyed much of church in Toronto’s Little Portugal area on Sunday.
-
Toronto man charged after packages containing gun rifle powder left at victim's downtown home
A 39-year-old Toronto man is facing several charges after allegedly leaving suspicious packages containing gun rifle powder at a victim’s downtown home.
-
These are the top candidates running for mayor in Mississauga and what they are promising
Mississauga voters are set to go to the polls June 10 in a special byelection to choose a new mayor. There are 16 candidates registered to run in the election, but a few have been polling high enough to be contenders. Here's a look at the top candidates in the race and their key promises.
Montreal
-
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins third straight Canadian F1 Grand Prix in Montreal
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his third straight Canadian F1 Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday, holding off McLaren's Lando Norris and George Russell of Mercedes.
-
'It will not happen again,' Montreal mayor wants answers after terrasses closed on Grand Prix weekend
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante would like a post-mortem by Monday after fire department officials told a number of restaurants to close their terrasses on Friday night during one of the busiest nights of the year.
-
A Pentagon-funded Quebec mining project does not meet with unanimous approval in Duhamel
Residents of Quebec's Outaouais and Laurentides regions fear that a mining project near the municipality of Duhamel will harm the environment.
Atlantic
-
N.B. organization focuses on helping foster families province-wide
Fostering Closet NB looks to help foster families across New Brunswick by providing free supplies for children and youth who are in care.
-
Fire destroys historic sawmill in southwestern N.S.
A historic sawmill and museum on the Meteghan River in Digby County was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
-
Art Gallery of Nova Scotia re-opens with two new exhibitions
The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS) re-opened its doors this weekend after six months of building maintenance.
Winnipeg
-
First Nations youth build house in the Dominican Republic
First Nations teenagers say building a house for someone in need was a life-changing experience.
-
-
More than 100 volunteers transforming former landfill into forest
Winnipeggers got their hands dirty this weekend planting one thousand trees, shrubs, and other plants.
Calgary
-
Autopsy confirms death of 16-year-old teen was homicide
An autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed that the death of a 16-year-old teenage boy in Forest Lawn was a homicide.
-
Calgarians continue to cut water consumption over weekend: Gondek
Calgarians continued to conserve water Saturday as city residents contended with a major water main break that remains days away from being fixed.
-
Hundreds of firefighters climb 1,370 steps to raise money for Wellspring Alberta.
More than 500 firefighters from around Alberta, across Canada and internationally donned modified gear Sunday and participated in the 10th annual firefighter stair climb challenge at Brookfield Place in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Man in hospital after being shot by police in downtown Edmonton: EPS
A man is in hospital after he was shot by police early Sunday morning in downtown Edmonton.
-
'Prices have skyrocketed': How Edmonton businesses are coping with record-high cocoa prices
Local small business owners are facing tough decisions amid a global cocoa shortage that's sent prices sky-high.
-
Police say 2 women tried to lure boy into van in southeast Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.
Vancouver
-
‘We haven’t completely stopped’: Update on search for climbers missing near Squamish, B.C.
Squamish Search and Rescue provided a brief update Saturday evening on the status of their efforts to find three mountaineers who have been missing for more than a week.
-
$4.8M listing in B.C. includes a house, a ferry and Canada’s only floating pub
A property on B.C.’s Protection Island has hit the market for $4.8 million – but the asking price includes much more than the four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront home.
-
B.C. looks into post-fire mushroom picking rush after First Nation reports conflicts
British Columbia says it is not ruling out regulating wild mushroom picking after an Indigenous community said a rising number of foragers are infringing on its land, with one case involving alleged threats of physical violence and intimidation.